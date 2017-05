Pickup truck left at Thai border crossing

A man found himself tied up at the Thai border while trying to bring an undocumented right-hand-drive pickup into the country in Banteay Meanchey province’s Poipet on Thursday.

When border officials noticed the Chevy had neither the proper documentation nor steering configuration, the driver fled, leaving the truck to be confiscated.

Authorities say the skittish citizen can take the car back if he brings in the documents and tax fees.

Kampuchea Thmey