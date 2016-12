Piercing getaway gives a petty punter away

A thief became a public punching bag after his attempted robbery was thwarted by a mob of villagers.

Enticed by a key left dangling in a motorbike’s ignition, the opportunistic 24-year-old decided to adopt the motorbike and ride off with it.

Alerted by the revving of the engine, the motorbike owner called for help, attracting the attention of a mob who walloped the sneaky suspect before hauling him away to the police station.

NOKORWAT