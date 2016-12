Pile-up of the century on Kandal kerbside

A drunk driver got into a series of dizzying accidents in Kandal on Tuesday, damaging two motorbikes and injuring four pedestrians. The zonked motorist zig-zagged his way down the boulevard, bungling into two bystanders before mangling two motos and their drivers. After crashing into the pair of motorbikers, the meandering Camry flipped over, leaving the drunkard dangling until police arrived to take him into custody. NATIONAL POLICE