Pilfering parent shows daughter the ropes

A larcenous lady was caught as she brought her daughter into the family’s felonious business in Siem Reap on Saturday.

Police witnessed the wily woman unzipping her target’s bag while her 18-year-old daughter kept watch.

Apparently, the pickpocketing protégé was unsuccessful in her surveillance, as local police rounded the pair up before they could make off with the loot.

Both have since been sent to provincial court for further legal consequences.

KOH SANTEPHEAP