Pint-sized pickpockets pinched in Phnom Penh

A trio of sticky-fingered youth were taken in on Friday after getting their criminal careers started early in Phnom Penh.

The thieves aged 9, 15, and 17 allegedly snatched a phone from a young passerby.

Police were notified and quickly surrounded the pubescent pickpockets, detaining them and recovering the stolen smartphone.

The device was returned to its rightful owner while the troublemakers were sent to the station.

Nokorwat