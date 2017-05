Police add GPS to their crime-fighting arsenal

Police brought crime fighting into the 21st century when they busted a truck thief with the help of a GPS signal on Wednesday in Kampong Speu province.

The truck’s owner reported the lost lorry – recently outfitted with a tracker – to authorities in the morning and they went to surround its location.

Even though he had already switched licence plates, the suspect’s plan was foiled. He was arrested and sent to court.

NOKORWAT