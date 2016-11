Police are unwelcome guests at high hotel

Three live-in drug dealers were arrested in a guesthouse in Kandal province on Wednesday after police discovered the trio was using the place as a base to peddle their product.

Cops had been on their tail for quite some time, and were finally able to detain the dealers with cooperation from the guesthouse owners.

The suspects confessed to using the hotel as a market for meth, which police confiscated in abundance.

Nokorwat