Police aren’t fooled by imposter’s army look

An armed mitator who hoped his army garb would camouflage his contraband was proven wrong in the capital’s Dangkor district on Monday.

The suspect who sketchily skipped out on a cop checkpoint was dressed like a soldier, raising police doubts as to the authenticity of his attire.

When they confronted the camo-​clad counterfeit, they figured him for a fraud and, what’s more, found him strapped with a pistol.

The wannabe warrior was taken in for further questioning and potential legal consequences.

KOH SANTEPHEAP