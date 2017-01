Police give guidance to gatecrashing gangsters

A trio of troublemakers was taken in by police in Battambang’s Sangke district on Monday, after allegedy terrorising a neighbourhood party.

Police referred to the young goons as “gangsters”, saying they caused chaos at a genial gathering.

Despite their disruptive behaviour, no charges were filed against the juvenile party crashes.

Authorities allowed the three to return home after signing a contract committing to reforming their wanton ways.

NATIONAL POLICE