Police go old school to take down meth dealer

Police in Phnom Penh’s Sen Sok district demonstrated the beauty of simplicity on Wednesday morning when they apprehended a drug dealer with a time-honoured ruse.

When an undercover cop approached the dealer for a packet of meth, he happily obliged, only to find himself surrounded by the most dangerous gang in town.

One can learn much from studying the classics.

