Police land a double whammy in Kandal

Police in Kandal province’s Sa’ang district scored a two-for-one deal when they arrested a man for stealing motorbikes and drug possession.

After spotting a well-known crook, villagers gave the tipoff to police, who went to search the suspect’s house on Wednesday.

They found three stolen motos and some meth. The suspect, who didn’t quite know what he bargained for, was whisked off to the station.

Nokorwat