Police nab duo combing beach for theft victims

A pair of bag snatchers took advantage of Preah Sihanouk province’s scenic – and distracting – seaside views only to ultimately be thwarted in their attempt to rob some tourists.

The visitors were on the shoreline Friday when two men grabbed their satchel and sprinted off. Thankfully, boys in blue were near at hand.

They noticed the snatching and apprehended the culprits before they could clean the sand from their shoes. They were arrested and taken in for legal action.

PPD