Police officer beaten by man with daddy issues

Honour – and, apparently several beers – was on the table on Monday when the son of a government official beat a police officer for disrespecting his father. Capital cops say the men were drinking together in Phsar Thmey III commune and words got heated after dear dad was mentioned.

After leaving and coming back with an AK-47, the suspect shot and missed, then lashed out with fists. The fight was broken up and the unconscious victim was sent off for treatment while the suspect was released after a round of questioning.

Koh Santepheap