Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Police officer beaten by man with daddy issues

Police officer beaten by man with daddy issues

Honour – and, apparently several beers – was on the table on Monday when the son of a government official beat a police officer for disrespecting his father. Capital cops say the men were drinking together in Phsar Thmey III commune and words got heated after dear dad was mentioned.

After leaving and coming back with an AK-47, the suspect shot and missed, then lashed out with fists. The fight was broken up and the unconscious victim was sent off for treatment while the suspect was released after a round of questioning.

Koh Santepheap

0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Behind the scenes of Bird Monster Battle

The Post visited the Lakhon Khol Youth of Cambodia dance group as they practised at the Royal University of Fine Arts in preparation for a performance on Sunday at Beltei International University.

Senate passes amendments allowing seat redistribution

Following last week's events, when Prime Minister Hun Sen proposed redistributing the Cambodia National Rescue Party’s National Assembly seats among minor opposition parties, the controversial amendments were passed a