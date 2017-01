Police pair up with GPS to nab cell phone thief

Two teen thieves proved no match for technology on Saturday when police tracked them down in Phnom Penh’s Tuol Kork district.

The pilfering pair pinched a phone as they passed a woman while driving a motorbike.

The successfully made their escape only for their victim to alert police that her mobile was connected to a GPS locator.

Cops quickly caught up to the duo, apprehending them and returning the phone to its rightful owner.