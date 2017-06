Police pull a trapped drunk driver to safety

Shining a light on his own abhorrent driving, a man was arrested for drunk driving after he collided with a streetlamp in Banteay Meanchey province yesterday.

Police say the plastered Poipet resident was gunning down National Road 5 when he ploughed into the post, leaving his Camry pinned, unable to move.

Officers on the scene pulled him out and sent him to the hospital, then impounded his ride for legal action.

nokorwat