Police put mum ’n’ son operation out of business

Cops put the kibosh on the operations of a mother-son drug dealing team in Stung Treng province’s Thma Keo commune yesterday after they were spotted making house calls.

Police say the duo were noticed by community members while making delivery stops to their customers.

Catching up with the woman and her offspring, officers made the arrest and sent them off to be detained before facing the judge.

Koh Santepheap