Police say no dice to casino workers’ antics

Five Sihanoukville casino workers dealt out chaos during their time off and were arrested with weapons and drugs on Monday by Commune 4 police.

Cops say the group of mischief makers were “causing anarchy”, walking down the road with swords and attacking passersby.

Cracking down on the scene, authorities found two bags of drugs before confiscating the blades, arresting the bunch and sending them to the station to wait for a court date.

Kampuchea Thmey