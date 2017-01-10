Police search stumbles upon stolen motorbike

Mistaken policemen missed their mark when they erroneously pulled over two motorbike riders for suspected drug offences in Kampong Speu on Monday, but were saved embarrassment when they turned out to be crooks of a higher class.

After fruitlessly searching for the purported illicit substances, one of the cops recognised the licence plate number.

According to a previous report, the moto had been stolen just the day before, and was returned to its rightful owner thanks to some serendipitous police confusion.

KOH SANTEPHEAP