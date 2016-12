Police solicit promise from pamphlet passers

A couple was presumably perturbed to be picked up by police on Friday in Siem Reap for simply passing out pamphlets to the public.

The pair was making the rounds, handing out fliers, when police temporarily apprehended them for not seeking prior permission.

Police didn’t disclose the content of the flyers, but reportedly educated the detainees before allowing them to return home with a promise not to commit the “crime” again. NATIONAL POLICE