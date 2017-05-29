Police’s sixth sense stops two moto thieves

Two purported purloiners were stopped by capital police in Sen Sok district before they even managed to commit a crime on Friday. On their nightly patrol through the village, cops saw a suspicious duo on a motorbike and followed them to the front of a local house, where a moto was parked.

Believing the men intended to steal the bike, they stopped the duo for a search. Being one step ahead, however, wasn’t enough, as one of the suspects fled before he could be stopped, but his counterpart turned out to be carrying tools for breaking motorbike locks, and was sent to the station.

national police