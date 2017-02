Poorly thought-out plan crumbles just like sand

A thief in Phnom Penh should have sifted through his options more carefully rather than trying to steal a sand delivery motorbike on Wednesday.

Police say the victim parked his moto and trailer along the road while he was cutting some grass, but after some time, realised the rig was gone.

He dispatched his son, via motodop, to track down the thief, whom he soon spotted.

He raised the alarm and bystanders managed to stop the gritty goon.

KOH SANTEPHEAP