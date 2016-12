Poorly timed raid fails to turn up the product

Police in Pursat province finally pinched a pair of well-known drug peddlers, although not their product, on Friday.

Cops had been keeping tabs on the dealers for quite some time, and after tailing them this week, decided they finally had enough evidence to bust the abusers.

Unfortunately for the cops, however, there weren’t any drugs to be found. Police claimed the crooks tossed the stash in the toilet, but they did uncover paraphernalia. KOH SANTEPHEAP