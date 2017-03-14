PP woman scammed by naughty ‘nephew’

A woman in the capital’s Por Sen Chey district will be screening her calls more carefully after she was ripped off by someone pretending to be her nephew.

On Sunday, the woman told police she was rung up by a man claiming her kin, who said he needed $1,500 to settle compensation for a moto accident.

Sending all she had – $300 – by Wing, the woman got another call asking for $1,000 more.

Sensing foul play, the victim called other family members, who confirmed the voice was phony, prompting her to file a police complaint.

