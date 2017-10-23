Preah Vihear cops don’t truck with engine thieves

What may have seemed like a well-oiled plan failed to turn over for two suspects in Preah Vihear province who were caught after lifting the motor off a farmer’s tractor.

Spotting a gap where his engine block used to be, the farmer reported the theft to police in Kulen district on Friday.

Authorities followed the tracks and eventually closed in on the culprits who had the machine loaded into the back of their truck.

Both men had the cuffs slapped on them and were brought to the station for charges.

ANN