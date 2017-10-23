Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Preah Vihear cops don’t truck with engine thieves

Preah Vihear cops don’t truck with engine thieves

What may have seemed like a well-oiled plan failed to turn over for two suspects in Preah Vihear province who were caught after lifting the motor off a farmer’s tractor.

Spotting a gap where his engine block used to be, the farmer reported the theft to police in Kulen district on Friday.

Authorities followed the tracks and eventually closed in on the culprits who had the machine loaded into the back of their truck.

Both men had the cuffs slapped on them and were brought to the station for charges.

ANN

Contact author: Soth Koemsoeun
0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Senate passes amendments allowing seat redistribution

Following last week's events, when Prime Minister Hun Sen proposed redistributing the Cambodia National Rescue Party’s National Assembly seats among minor opposition parties, the controversial amendments were passed a

Life with the indigenous communities of Mondulkiri

The Indigenous People's Lodge in the lush highlands of Mondulkiri, one of the Kingdom's most sparsely populated provinces, offers of a taste of traditional life.

Watch our video to find out more.