Prepubescent privateer pirates unattended boat

A budding boat burglar was caught on Monday, just two days after he allegedly hijacked a vessel in Kandal’s Sa’ang district. The 16-year-old prospective pirate commandeered the vessel after it was left unattended at the town dock.

The owner returned from a daytrip to Phnom Penh to find his skiff had simply disappeared and promptly called local police. Cops found the juvenile joyriding down the river and ended his riverine adventure.

NATIONAL POLICE