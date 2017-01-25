Prey Veng police quick to pick up moto thieves

A treacherous trio was taken in by police after swarming a solo traveller and stealing his motorbike in Prey Veng on Monday.

The victimised villager was driving his vehicle down the road when another motorbike loaded with three thieves waylaid him.

They threatened their target into handing over his ride, but the deprived driver was quick to call the cops.

Authorities awaited the assailants a little while down the road, extracting a confession and forwarding them to the station.

KAMPUCHEA THMEY