Prison a revolving door for Kampong Speu con

A recently released repeat offender returned to a life of crime on Saturday, this time robbing a rental house of 1 million riel (about $250) in Kampong Speu.

The one-time moto thief must have been missing jail when he broke into his new neighbour’s home and allegedly stole the cash.

When they noticed the missing stash, the victims called the cops who wasted no time questioning the prime suspect who quickly confessed.

ANN