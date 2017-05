Proficient police pinch power pilferer in Poipet

Police pulled the plug on one man’s criminal ambitions when they arrested him for stealing a generator in Banteay Meanchey province’s Poipet town on Wednesday.

Getting a complaint from a local saying he woke to find his source of electricity missing, cops did some good old fashioned sleuthing, tracking down then cuffing the suspected thief, who refused to name his accomplices.

The stolen item was seized and police are on the lookout for more power pilferers.

POST NEWS