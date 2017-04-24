Prolific pilferers finally busted in Kampong Speu

Four notorious alleged moto thieves saw their hot streak come to an end when they were apprehended by local police in Kampong Speu province on Thursday.

The cops in Seb district said the veteran villains had amassed a record of some 11 motorcycle theft cases across provincial lines.

The foursome allegedly confessed to their litany of larcenies and their case is now being handled by the provincial police.

Police, however, have only recovered two vehicles so far, and are on the hunt for all the others.

Koh Santepheap