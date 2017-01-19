Search form

Protective gear put to pugilistic use in capital

They say a good defence is the best offence, and that certainly proved to be the case when a drunk Phnom Penh man used his protective helmet to attack another citizen on Tuesday.

The responsible victim declined a drink from a roadside drunkard while driving his motorbike, prompting his solicitor to demand that he buy more booze instead.

A second refusal proved too much to stomach for the slighted sop, who slammed his helmet into his victim’s head and face. Police took both men in for questioning.

