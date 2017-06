Prowler forgets the No1 rule of prowling: silence

A rickety window saved the day for a capital man who was woken by a thief trying to break into his Prampi Makara district home on Monday night.

Attempting to sneak in through the shutters, the robber roused the home owner who instantly shouted for assistance.

Luckily, patrolling police heard the commotion, subdued the blundering burglar and brought him downtown for legal proceedings.

Kampuchea Thmey