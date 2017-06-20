Search form

PT Barnum couldn’t have conceived of this victim

A garment worker was taken for a ride even after giving one to a con who made off with his bike on Sunday.

Moonlighting as a motodop, the victim picked up a passenger and took him to a house in Choam Chao commune.

Upon arrival though, the client claimed he’d left his keys with his wife at the market, and asked to borrow the bike to retrieve them.

Obliging, the owner grew suspicious as time passed, and asked neighbours, who claimed the house didn’t belong to his client.

Hoping to give the taxi business another shot, the victim asked for police assistance in finding his stolen scooter.

