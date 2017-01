Pugnacious partiers picked up by police

A crew of rowdy club-goers have found themselves behind bars rather than seated at them after being kicked to the curb by security in Phnom Penh on Wednesday night.

The quarrelsome quartet allegedly instigated a confrontation until the guards came over to beat and boot them.

The four fighters were then handed over to police, as employees claimed they caused chaos and damaged property in the club.

NOKOR THOM