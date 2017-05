Pump attendant finds himself in a riel mess

Breaking a large bill almost led to a broken nose for a petrol station attendant on Saturday in the capital’s Por Sen Chey district.

Approached by a KTV worker with a 10,000 riel (about $2.50) note, the man said he didn’t have any small change, and was then punched.

The suspect escaped but was soon found by police and arrested before claiming he attacked because he thought the attendant was making fun of him.

KOH SANTEPHEAP