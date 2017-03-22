Pupil’s moto pinched by prowler near pagoda

Even holy ground isn’t immune to criminal behaviour, as one drug addict proved when he stole a schoolgirl’s motorbike from in front of a pagoda in Kandal’s Koh Thom district on Sunday.

According to police, the suspect allegedly lifted the scooter after seeing the girl leave the key in it before going to chat with friends.

After police located the man, a purported addict, he confessed to selling the ride for $50 to fuel his habit. He was sent to the district station to await court.

NOKORWAT