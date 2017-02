Purse pincher avoids jail time, gets punched

In another instance of vigilante justice, a man was apprehended by shoppers in Chhouk district, Kampot province on Tuesday.

The man reportedly followed a woman around the market before snatching her bag.

However, villagers stopped the man before he could escape, giving him a few kicks and punches in the process.

The man pled poverty when the police finally arrived, but it wasn’t enough to prevent him from being taken to the station for further action.

ANN