Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Purse snatch of century sees ‘$50,000’ in losses

Purse snatch of century sees ‘$50,000’ in losses

A 37-year-old woman may be looking into direct deposit in the future as she lost what she said was $50,000 to bag snatchers on her way to the bank in the capital’s Boeung Kak II commune on Monday.

Police said the woman was driving alone when three men on two motos pulled close and grabbed her cash-filled bag from the front basket of the moto before fleeing.

Claiming she is usually more careful with her money on the way to the bank, the woman filed a complaint to police who are searching for the culprits.

KAMPUCHEA THMEY

0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Khmer New Year getaway: Ghost Island

One of 23 islands in the sea of Koh Kong, Koh Kmoch (Ghost Island) has a wealth of corals and other sealife visible through its crystal clear water.

ACLEDA’s boss on how tech is changing financial services

In today’s world of fast-changing technology, Cambodia is seeing increasing innovation in financial services.

ACLEDA President In Channy on the key to the bank’s success

Post Khmer Editor-in-Chief Kay Kimsong sat down with Dr In Channy, President and Group Managing Director of ACLEDA Bank Plc, to explore the main principle guiding Cambodia’s biggest bank.