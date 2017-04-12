Purse snatch of century sees ‘$50,000’ in losses

A 37-year-old woman may be looking into direct deposit in the future as she lost what she said was $50,000 to bag snatchers on her way to the bank in the capital’s Boeung Kak II commune on Monday.

Police said the woman was driving alone when three men on two motos pulled close and grabbed her cash-filled bag from the front basket of the moto before fleeing.

Claiming she is usually more careful with her money on the way to the bank, the woman filed a complaint to police who are searching for the culprits.

KAMPUCHEA THMEY