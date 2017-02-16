Quantity its own quality in capital gang quarrel

Strength in greater numbers sent a group of four youth to the hospital in the capital’s Choam Chao commune on Tuesday night.

The group had been drinking together then drove quickly home, passing a team of 10 riding six motos.

The bigger gang said the four were driving too fast so a quarrel started and the bigger group hit out with belts and rocks.

When police arrived, the larger posse fled, leaving one moto behind.

The moto was taken to the station while the victims were sent to hospital.

KOH SANTEPHEAP