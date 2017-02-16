Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Quantity its own quality in capital gang quarrel

Quantity its own quality in capital gang quarrel

Strength in greater numbers sent a group of four youth to the hospital in the capital’s Choam Chao commune on Tuesday night.

The group had been drinking together then drove quickly home, passing a team of 10 riding six motos.

The bigger gang said the four were driving too fast so a quarrel started and the bigger group hit out with belts and rocks.

When police arrived, the larger posse fled, leaving one moto behind.

The moto was taken to the station while the victims were sent to hospital.

KOH SANTEPHEAP

0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Latest Video

New street food dish shakes things up at Russian Market

Though the bustling food stalls that emerge after dark next to Phnom Penh's Russian Market can seem intimidating to tourists at first glance, there are street food treats to be enjoyed by all, from Kep crab to a new shrimp dish created by the market's owners.

Turkish Embassy calls for closure of Zaman schools

With an attempted coup against the government of President Recep Erdogan quashed only days ago and more than 7,000 alleged conspirators now under arrest, the Turkish ambassador to Cambodia yesterday pressed the govern

CNRP lawmakers beaten

Two opposition lawmakers, Nhay Chamroeun and Kong Sakphea were beaten unconscious during protests in Phnom Penh, as over a thousand protesters descended upon the National Assembly.