Quintet hoping friendship can survive sentences

Five drug dealers went down together on Sunday when their Kampong Chhnang operation was busted.

Caught at their headquarters in the province’s eponymous commune, none of the pushers were able to escape and had their four bags of drugs, two motorbikes, three phones, and distribution equipment confiscated before they were hauled to the provincial station.

With the possible upshot of already having friends on the inside, all five were handed a court date.

