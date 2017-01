Raid on dope dealer’s rented out drug den

A room of one’s own would have been helpful to four people arrested for trafficking out of a rental room in Phnom Penh on Wednesday.

Earlier this week police got a tip from an observant neighbour who said it was obvious that individuals next door were doing drugs.

On arrival authorities found one dealer and three users, two of whom were tuk-tuk drivers.

After confiscating a small bag of ice and the two tuk-tuks, all four were sent to the station for their crimes.

KAMPUCHEA THMEY