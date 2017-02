Ramen racketeer runs smuggled cigarettes

A suspected cigarette smuggler should have plenty to eat, albeit nothing to smoke, while on the run from the law in Svay Rieng.

On Saturday, police raided a home suspected of distributing smuggled smokes.

After searching and failing to find the owner for arrest, police checked the bathroom where they found the stash of cigarettes packed into noodle boxes.

Police will send the case to provincial court for further legal action.

KOH SANTEPHEAP