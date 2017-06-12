Ranger’s car stopped by guard, fellers got away

A forestry official claims he had noble intentions for shots he fired into the air in Mondulkiri on Saturday: He was just trying to stop the bad guys.

Authorities were called to the scene on Road 76 where the preservationist says he was chasing down two cars hauling illegal timber.

Stopped when a border guard – accused locally of harbouring lax views on logging – pulled in front of his car, the ranger rang out some shots to try halting the treacherous tree trimmers.

Unfortunately the airborne bullets did nothing but scare nearby villagers.

Koh Santepheap