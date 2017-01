Recalcitrant motorist refuses to compensate

A drunk and distracted driver managed to drive directly into the back of a stationary vehicle in Phnom Penh’s Daun Penh district on Wednesday.

The mauled motorist was waiting patiently at a red light, when his evening was interrupted by the collision.

Both cars and egos were damaged, as the displeased duo disputed a settlement agreement. No cordial conclusion could be reached, so both parties await police mediation.

nokorwat