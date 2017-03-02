Search form

Recently defrocked disciple draws distrust

A former monk may be more careful about where he puts his robes after he was brought in for questioning under suspicion of falsifying his monastic status yesterday.

Por Sen Chey district police say the recently retired monk had borrowed the chief monk’s car to visit Phnom Penh.

When he stopped at a massage parlour to rest, nearby residents saw robes in the car and tipped off police to a possible conman in the area.

Police made the arrest, but let him go after his story checked out.

NOKORWAT

