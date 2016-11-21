Search form

Recidivist finds straight and narrow unappealing

Though some pledge to go straight after a stint behind bars, a recently released thief, 32, didn’t take long to fall back into crooked habits.

On November 17, soon after leaving prison, the man hopped on a moto and made a beeline for a 34-year-old woman walking in Metapeap commune in Phnom Penh’s 7 Makara district, whose bag he promptly snatched.

Alerted by the victim’s screams, nearby police on patrol gave chase and quickly caught the repeat offender, who’s now behind bars once more.

