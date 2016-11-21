Recidivist finds straight and narrow unappealing

Though some pledge to go straight after a stint behind bars, a recently released thief, 32, didn’t take long to fall back into crooked habits.

On November 17, soon after leaving prison, the man hopped on a moto and made a beeline for a 34-year-old woman walking in Metapeap commune in Phnom Penh’s 7 Makara district, whose bag he promptly snatched.

Alerted by the victim’s screams, nearby police on patrol gave chase and quickly caught the repeat offender, who’s now behind bars once more.

Fresh News