Reckless road rover gets a rocky reception

A perilously poor driver was pelted with projectiles after hitting a man on a motorbike and trying to flee the scene in Phnom Penh on Wednesday.

The dangerous driver hit a tuk-tuk during his bungled escape, and found himself stuck in the mass of an angry mob.

Fearful for his safety, the coward cowered in his car, as peeved pedestrians begun chucking rocks at the vehicle. Eventually, cops arrived to take him into the relative safety of police custody.

