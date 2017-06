Reckless youth takes ambulance for a ride

Narrowly avoiding his own ride in an ambulance, a capital man crashed into the side of one Monday night in Daun Penh district and sustained minor injuries.

Racing two other friends on his motorbike, the lad cruised to an intersection and hit the ambulance, which was carrying a victim from a nearby traffic accident.

Seeing hisdinged-up bike and slight scratches, the affiliated hospital offered him $130 compensation to end the matter.

Koh Santepheap