Red-bagged loot leads to red-handed arrest

Two telly thieves were caught red-handed and red-bagged in the capital’s Tuol Kork district on Monday morning.

The mercenary duo had dismantled an LCD television from a guesthouse they were staying in and unwisely chose to keep it in a conspicuous red bag, quickly drawing the attention and suspicion of the security guard as they were checking out.

After their (red) cover was blown, the guesthouse owner promptly called the police and had the duo arrested.

KAMPUCHEA THMEY