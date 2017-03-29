Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - With relatives like this, who needs the police?

With relatives like this, who needs the police?

A grocery vendor turned to family before police – and to good effect – when his moto was stolen from in front of his house by two thieves on Friday in the capital’s Meanchey district.

Noticing the theft after a busy day of sales, the man chose not to file a complaint but to tell his relatives instead.

Sure enough, one of them noticed his ride at a rental room four days later and the proper authorities were summoned.

Cops booked the burgling duo and took them to the station for further action.

NOKORWAT

Contact author: Touch Sokha
0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

ACLEDA’s boss on how tech is changing financial services

In today’s world of fast-changing technology, Cambodia is seeing increasing innovation in financial services.

ACLEDA President In Channy on the key to the bank’s success

Post Khmer Editor-in-Chief Kay Kimsong sat down with Dr In Channy, President and Group Managing Director of ACLEDA Bank Plc, to explore the main principle guiding Cambodia’s biggest bank.

A taste of Phnom Penh's first container night market

At the launch of Phnom Penh's newest market, The Post spoke to customers and stallholders about what the hub of bars, food stalls, shops and live music will add to the city's nightlife.