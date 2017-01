Repentent user starts his rehab resolution

New Year’s resolutions started a day early for one addict living in Phnom Penh as he turned himself into police custody on Saturday morning.

The aspiring reformer also turned over a package of crystal meth, telling police he had realised that the drugs weren’t worth the trouble.

Local police didn’t disclose what would be done with the former user but did praise him for his decision.

KOH SANTAPHEAP